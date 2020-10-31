Alternating Single Lane Access To Sasquatch Resort On Hemlock Valley Road – Paving

Hemlock Valley/Agassiz/Sasquatch Resort – OCTOBER 31 UPDATE – You recall ( in February, before the COVID lockdown) that the road to Sasquatch Resort was shut down due to road damage from washouts.

Some 500 people were stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort after an overnight slide caused by the rains and wind.

The only route in and out was blocked and those who could afford it were heli-lifted out.

Emil Anderson is working on the paving project : Expect minor delays and single lane alternating traffic on #HemlockValley Road for paving today, through Mon, Nov. 2, weather permitting. Temporary size restriction for vehicles 7000 kg or heavier & vehicles longer than 30ft.

ORIGINAL STORY – FEBRUARY 6 – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advises that single-lane alternating traffic will begin on Hemlock Valley Road at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

Drivers should expect delays of up to an hour, as crews and equipment are still working to fully complete the emergency repairs that will require traffic to be stopped intermittently. Vehicles are restricted to 80% of legal axle loading at this time.

The ministry thanks all residents and travellers for their ongoing patience while repairs continue. It also extends its gratitude to the hard-working crews who have been out around the clock to ensure safe access is restored as quickly as possible.

Drivers are asked to watch for workers and traffic control personnel. For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter or visit: DriveBC.ca