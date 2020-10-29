TWU Womens Soccer beat Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX (VIDEO)

Langley – For the second week in a row, the Trinity Western women’s soccer team nabbed a victory over visiting Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX, earning a 3-1 result Wednesday at Chase Office Field.



AS IT HAPPENED

TWU’s Makenna Dieterich (Langley) opened the scoring in the first half, tallying her second goal in as many games, before fourth-year transfer Anna Dunn (Edmonton) tallied her first as a Spartan to give the home side a two-goal second half edge. After the Whitecaps Emma Pascoe closed the gap on the hour mark, the Spartans Elizabeth Hicks (Langley) buried a cracker in the 80th minute to secure the win.



NEED TO KNOW

• TWU starting netminder Hannah Miller (Langley) was shown a red card in the 30th minute after the referee deemed her to have stopped a sure goal by tripping a Whitecaps player at the top of the box. Olivia Nicol (Chilliwack, B.C.) replaced Miller, playing the final 60 minutes in net.

• TWU is now 3-1 in their 2020-21 exhibition schedule. They previously lost 1-0 to UBC on the road (Oct. 9), before a 3-0 win over Fraser Valley (Oct. 16) and 2-0 win over Whitecaps REX (Oct. 21).

• Wednesday’s game was a rematch for the two teams, as the Spartans defeated Whitecaps REX 2-0 one week ago (Oct. 21).

• With the Canada West soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19, the Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents for the 2020-21 season.



QUOTABLE

TWU Head Coach Graham Roxburgh

“It was a very interesting game with the red card coming out because you don’t expect to play for 60 minutes with just 10 players in an exhibition game. I thought our young group showed character and they had to learn on the fly. We adjusted our shape and that meant a few rookies got to play some really meaningful minutes. I thought Anna Dunn drove us in midfield. Her work rate was superb and her decision-making to keep us in possession was superb. Kristen Sakaki (Surrey, B.C.) and Elizabeth Hicks had great captains performances. Tilly James (Vancouver) was great again and so was Jessica Vance (Coquitlam, B.C.). There were so many players I could compliment. We didn’t start very well, but we had a great goal by Makenna and then we had two wonderful goals from Anna and Liz. I’m really pleased and happy with how we learned how to play with 10 players.”