Prostate Cancer Support Group, Chilliwack November 5 meeting

Chilliwack – The next meeting for the Prostate Cancer Support Group, Chilliwack is November 5.

This 7 PM meeting will be done by a web conference, all past attendees will receive an invitation to join. Their speaker will be Judy Tang from Inspire Health with an interactive presentation that will explore stress and provide ways to support your health and immune system during times of uncertainty. She will talk about simple tools that can help manage stress and improve our well-being. To register for the meeting please send an email to deerikson@shaw.ca. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.