PechaKucha – Learn the (Virtual) Untold Stories of Chilliwack’s Creative Economy

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation presents the Creative Shift powered by PechaKucha.

Learn about the untold stories of Chilliwack’s creative economy.

The 6th annual PechaKucha event is being held online this year and will feature local speakers each with a unique story to tell delivered in a very unique format.

Click bit.ly/pkchwk20 for the link.

PechaKucha 20×20 is a simple presentation format where you show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically and you talk along to the images.

It will be fast-paced, insightful, and inspirational and the members of the Chilliwack Creative Commission would like to invite you to attend.