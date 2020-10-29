Former MSA Hospital Land Returned to Matsqui First Nation

S’ólh Téméxw: Abbotsford – –Matsqui First Nation (“Matsqui”) announced that the former Matsqui-Sumas-Abbotsford Hospital lands located at 2179 McCallum Road,Abbotsford, B.C. (the “Lands”) were returned to Matsqui on October 22, 2020.

The acquisition of the 9 acres by Matsqui concludes years of negotiations between the Matsqui, Fraser Health Authority and the Province of British Columbia, and represents a significant step in the truth and reconciliation process between Matsqui people and the Province.

“It is incredibly meaningful and satisfying to see this land back in Matsqui’s hands”, said Chief Alice McKay, “many of our members were born at the old hospital here; it is a very special moment for our community”.

Matsqui’s core traditional territory extends along the Fraser River from Crescent Island to Sumas Mountain, and southward beyond the Canada-United States border.

Matsqui has long focused on the return of the Lands as one of the few undeveloped parcels within its core traditional territory, and wishes to recognize the patience of its membership, as well as the creativity of the Fraser Health Authority and Province of British Columbia in facilitating the agreement. “This land is a legacy for our membership”, said Councilor Brenda Morgan, “we have worked so hard to have this land returned, and we intend for it to stay in Matsqui’s hands for generations to come.”