21-year-old Abby Man Charged with Pointing a Firearm over the Weekend – Dash Cam Footage Needed

Abbotsford – Over the weekend, a 21-year-old, Gurkirat Toor, was arrested and charged for pointing a firearm at another driver.



On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30 am, Gurkirat Toor was driving a rented Nissan Murano near the area of Townline Road and Southern Drive when he pointed a firearm at another vehicle.

APD/Gurkirat Toor



The victim fled the area. A short distance away, Toor attempted a high speed right turn, at which time he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall and two parked cars near Upper Maclure Rd and Towline Road. Toor was arrested at the scene for breaching bail conditions of his court order. Upon search of his vehicle, a loaded handgun was located under the seat.



Toor has now been charged with numerous offences, including: Pointing a firearm, Possession of a Firearm, occupying a Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm in the vehicle.



Toor has now been remanded until Wednesday October 28, 2020.



Anyone who was in the area of Upper Maclure Rd and Southern Dr; or Upper Maclure Rd and Townline Road between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Friday October 23, 2020 and has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.