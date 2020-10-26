Record Low Maximum Temperatures in Valley Over Election Weekend

Chilliwack (with files from Roger Pannett, Environment Canada) – Dang it was cold. Record Cold !
Roger Pannett of Environment Canada broke down the chilly numbers:
Sunday October 25th, was the second day of record low maximum temperatures.
Election Saturday, October 24th . The Low maximum was at 6.5C.
(6.3C below normal). The Previous low max, 6.7 C in 1934.
Sunday October 25th. Low max at 5.5C.
(7.4 C below normal).
Previous low max, 6.1 C in 1975.
Of course, the wind chill didn’t help either!
By Thursday, we are back to 12C to 14C – about average.
FYI, the coldest October day on record, in Chilliwack, was a low max of 2.3C on October 28th, 1991.
