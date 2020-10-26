COVID Case – Fraser Health Confirms COVID-19 Cases with Staff Members at Agassiz Seniors Community

Agassiz/Surrey – Individual staff members at Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey and Agassiz Seniors Community have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at these locations, and a rapid response team is at each site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Amenida Seniors Community is an assisted living and independent living facility that is owned and operated by Amenida Seniors Living. Agassiz Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. The two staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at each site:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and to support each facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.