Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Charles Street Home

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning (3AM), 40 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 9200 block of Charles Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a two storey residential house with the back porch fully involved. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and entered the house to confirm the location of the occupants and ensure the fire was extinguished. Smoke and water damage was mainly confined to the main floor.

Fortunately, the family of five had safely evacuated the house. Emergency Support Services was contacted to provide emergency shelter for the family.

TNo one was hurt.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca