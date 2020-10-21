Fraser Heallth Confirms COVID Case at Chilliwack’s Sunset Manor Assisted-Living Facility

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – On Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today, we are reporting 203 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 12,057 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 1,766 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,294 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 9,993 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Currently, 70 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Assisted-living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks:

Fraser Health