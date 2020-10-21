Fraser Heallth Confirms COVID Case at Chilliwack’s Sunset Manor Assisted-Living Facility

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – On Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:
“Today, we are reporting 203 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 12,057 cases in British Columbia.
“There are 1,766 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,294 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 9,993 people who tested positive have recovered.
“Currently, 70 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Assisted-living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks:
Fraser Health
- Baillie House long-term care facility
- Chartwell Carrington House assisted and independent living facility
- Evergreen Baptist Care Society long-term care facility
- Fort Langley Seniors Community long-term care facility
- Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre long-term care facility
- Good Samaritan Victoria Heights assisted-living facility
- Peace Portal Seniors Village long-term care facility
- PICS assisted-living facility
- Rosemary Heights Seniors Village independent, assisted and long-term care facility
- Sunset Manor assisted-living facility (on Broadway in Chilliwack)
- The Village assisted-living and long-term care facility
- Thornebridge Gardens assisted-living facility
- Zion Park Manor long-term care facility
