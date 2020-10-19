Abby Secondary School – COVID Early Exposure Notification Sent to Parents

Posted By: Don Lehn October 19, 2020

Abbotsford – Abbodford School Board and Fraser Health have sent a notice to parents who have students at Abbotsford Secondary School.

This type of COVID-19 Early Prevention Notifications are becoming commonplace.

While some school districts bristle at the media publishing these notices, once again, this was voluntarily submitted to FVN.

Contact tracing protocol has begun after an “individual” at the school tested positive on October 14.

That does not necessarily mean this is a student. It could be anyone working or volunteering at Abby Secondary.

