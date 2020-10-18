Application Deadline for City of Chilliwack “Reaching Home Funding” Monday October 26

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 18, 2020

Chilliwack – On April 1, 2020, the City of Chilliwack officially became a “Designated Community” under the Federal Government’s Reaching Home Program, which brings with it over $1.7 million in funding for the next four years to address homelessness in Chilliwack.

The application can be found on the city’s website; closes on October 26, 4:30pm, and will fund projects from November 16 – March 31, 2021.

Additional information on eligible activities can be found here.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Application Deadline for City of Chilliwack “Reaching Home Funding” Monday October 26"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.