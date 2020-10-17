Chilliwack Search and Rescue Assist Stranded Fishermen

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Search and Rescue was called into action Friday evening to assist three fishermen stuck in the middle of the Vedder River. The three men had made their way to the island earlier in the day but, due to the recent storms, the waters rose too quickly to make it back safely. The three men acted correctly and instead of trying reacue on their own, knowing their limits and the high risk, they stayed put and called for assistance.

