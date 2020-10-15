VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation – 2020 Millionaire Lottery – Abbotsford Prize Home (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Vancouver – The 2020 Millionaire Lottery has officially launched and one of the grand prize homes is located in Abbotsford at 35442 Verado Court.

High above the Fraser Valley on Eagle Mountain sits this wonderful four bedroom, five bathroom, 4,977 sq. ft. home., and it includes a beautiful two bedroom legal suite. This prize package also includes over $85,000 in furnishings, a 2020 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid, a 2020 GMC Sierra Denali and $900,000 cash. The total grand prize package is valued at over $2.9 million.

The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

