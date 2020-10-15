Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – Contessa Leggio

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Contessa Leggio.

Contessa was last seen on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Mission and was last heard from on October 12, 2020.

She is described as:

-42 year old caucasian female;

-5′, 150lbs;

-brown hair, dyed bright red-brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ms Leggio, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.