APD Searching For Sex Assault Suspect on Bus – October 3

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police investigators are releasing bus surveillance images of a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a BC Transit bus. The incident under investigation took place in Central Abbotsford at 6:40 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

All photos Courtesy APD.

The suspect approached the 17-year-old victim as she was waiting at the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange. The man followed the victim onto bus #9, where he began making unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching. The suspect got off the bus after a few stops.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man between 60-70 years of age. He has a white beard and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light blue turban, dark shoes and light coloured thin-cloth shirt and pants.

If you are on a bus and there is something inappropriate or illegal occurring, please tell your bus driver or call 9-1-1.

Please contact Abbotsford Police investigators (604-859-5225) if you have information about this incident, you are a witness, or if you can identify this man.

Abbotsford Police File 2020-39643