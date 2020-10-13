Applications for Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) – Tech Issues Resolved

Ottawa – The rules for the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) have been released. Applications started Thanksgiving Monday, October 12.

However there were glitches when the system booted up. CRA says those issues have been resolved and you should be able to log in.

From the CRB website:

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) gives income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are not entitled to Employment Insurance (EI) benefits. The CRB is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

If you are eligible for the CRB, you can receive $1,000 ($900 after taxes withheld) for a 2-week period.

If your situation continues past 2 weeks, you will need to apply again. You may apply up to a total of 13 eligibility periods (26 weeks) between September 27, 2020 and September 25, 2021.

Details about how you can apply will be available on Thanksgiving Monday October 12.