Thanksgiving Snow for Coquihalla – Sunday Night to Monday Morning

Coquihalla – ‘Tis the season. Snow is also falling on other mountain passes and at Sasquatch Resort.

3:00 PM PDT Sunday 11 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snowfall tonight and Thanksgiving Monday night.



A series of fast moving frontal systems will move through southern BC tonight and tomorrow night. These systems will usher in colder air which will cause snow levels to fall to near 1300m overnight.



For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Up to 5cm of wet snow is possible tonight and an additional 5 to 10cm will fall Monday night.



For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): Up to 5cm of wet snow is possible overnight/early Monday morning. Another 5 to 10cm is possible Monday night.



For Surrey Summit (Merritt to Kamloops): 5cm of snowfall tonight and 5cm again Monday night.



For Rogers Pass (Revelstoke to Golden): 5cm of snow tonight/Monday morning and possibly more than 10cm on Tuesday.