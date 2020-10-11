FVRD Housing Survey – Ends October 23

FVRD – The FVRD is completing a housing needs assessment to understand current and future planning needs related to housing in each of our Electoral Areas. The primary purpose is to identify and describe the key needs and gaps in the FVRD’s housing system. This will be used as a foundation for planning and decision-making related to housing over the next five years. The assessment process and report itself will not result in specific new policy, but will be used to support and inform future changes to Official Community Plans, Zoning Bylaws, Regional Growth Strategies and others. The final report will provide distinct individual snapshots for each Electoral Area as well as address a region-wide context.

This work is being led by CitySpaces Consulting, an urban planning consultancy focused on housing and social planning with a long-term commitment to “building lasting, livable communities” across Western Canada.

As of 2019, every local government in BC is legislatively required to undertake a housing needs assessment by April 2022, and every five years thereafter. You can find detailed information about this legislation and report requirements on the provincial government’s website.

Please complete the resident survey by October 23, 2020.