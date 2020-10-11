CIVL-FM and Fraser Valley Music Award Submissions Until October 19

Abbotsford – CIVL-FM was thrilled with the reception to 2018 Folk Award recipient Jenny Banai’s September release couchwalker, funded in part by prize money from her Fraser Valley Music Award. CIVL is now accepting submissions until October 19th for the 5th annual Fraser Valley Music Awards at the brand new website through www.civl.ca on October 9th.

Still coming down the pipe by 2021, the release of the 2018 consolation prize that went to a pair of multiple time Fraser Valley Music Award nominees and former winners who also happen to be couples – Langley’s The Kwerks will be releasing a split album with Saint Soldier and Rozsa from Cultus Lake.