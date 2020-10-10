UPDATE – Electronic Signs, Cones Coming Down on Columbia Valley Road in Cultus Lake.. for now

Cultus Lake – OCTOBER 9 UPDATE – You will recall the frustration for Cultus Lake residents, when everyone it seems, raced to Cultus Lake and other destinations, trying to shake off COVID Cabin Fever. Traffic and parking along Columbia Valley Road was a nightmare.

It was so bad that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) placed hundreds of cones along the road to keep parking off the road. The traffic made it difficult for emergency crews to get through and posed a safety hazard. Some frustrated drivers went as far as throwing road cones over the embankment, just to create a parking space. Many vehicles and drivers were ticketed and some were towed.

The cones are about to disappear, at least for the winter.

In a statement to FVN, MOTI said:

“Traffic cones were implemented on the long weekends in the summer beginning in August as a temporary measure. They were successful in discouraging parking in signed no-parking zones along Columbia Valley Road, addressing safety concerns posed by traffic obstructions on the shoulders and travel lanes.

The traffic cones will be removed following the Thanksgiving long weekend.

As this a multi-jurisdictional issue, ministry staff will be in contact with the Cultus Lake Park Board, RCMP and neighbouring municipalities over the coming months to determine the best ways to address this safety issue going forward.”

JULY 31 ORIGINAL STORY – Over the past couple of weeks, with everyone racing to get out of COVID cabin fever and heading for Cultus Lake, enough became enough.

Complaints about traffic (Mayor Ken Popove called it record breaking), illegal parking, difficulty for emergency crews to navigate ( one drowning and one serious assault last weekend).

FVRD Regional Rep Taryn Dixon posted to Facebook, that she has heard the complaints loud and clear.

A new multi layered traffic management system is in place.

There are new traffic management systems happening at Cultus Lake this weekend. People have been expressing their concern over the parking along the roadsides and their concerns with safety of the road for all who use it. This week a planning team involving RCMP, MOTI ( highways), FVRD, CLPB and City of Chilliwack got together and came up with a first step plan. Today Emil Anderson crews placed hundreds of cones all along Columbia Valley Highway in the no parking zones. This is a really visible sign that something different is going on this weekend. There will be additional RCMP officers enforcing and a Tow Lot has been designated should any vehicles need to be towed. There are also several message boards at strategic locations throughout Chilliwack, Yarrow and at No 3 Road. We know visitors want to come up and enjoy the lake and we welcome them. Safety is an important thing and I believe these measures will help everyone to respect and enjoy the lake. I am thankful our voices were heard and grateful for the response from the groups above. This weekend is a learning weekend. After it’s over the stakeholders will meet again and begin long term planning .

Pictures Courtesy Taryn Dixon/Emil Anderson