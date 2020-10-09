Online Booking Available for All Fraser Health COVID-19 Test Collection Centres – FULL LIST

October 9, 2020

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Online booking for all Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centres is now available for people who want to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test. Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been sent for testing by a physician or Public Health.

Our online booking tool can be found at https://fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php

Please consider a neighbouring test collection centre or walk in if you are unable to find an appointment time at your preferred location. Testing without an appointment is accommodated as space allows, but wait times may vary. Fraser Health recommends checking the website often because capacity will change as additional testing appointments are added throughout each day.

While Fraser Health encourages people to book COVID-19 tests using the online booking system, a central intake number is available at 604-587-3936, seven days a week, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm to assist people in completing their COVID-19 test booking form or setting up an appointment if needed.

Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centres:

CommunityLocationHours of Operation
AbbotsfordUniversity of the Fraser Valley (Parking Lot #10), 33844 King Road, Abbotsford8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Open 7 days a week
BurnabyCentral Park at Boundary Road and 46th Avenue, BurnabyVehicles: 11:30 AM – 6:30 PM Pedestrians: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM Open 7 days a week
Chilliwack9090 Newman Road, Chilliwack    Mon to Fri: 8:30 AM – 4 PM Sat: 8AM – 12:30 PM Sun: CLOSED
Coquitlam2796 Aberdeen Avenue, CoquitlamMon to Fri: 9:30 AM – 8:30 PM Sat & Sun: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM
HopeFraser Canyon Hospital, 1275 7th Avenue, Hope  Mon to Fri: 12 PM – 3:30 PM Sat and Sun: CLOSED  
Delta4470 Clarence Taylor Crescent, LadnerMon to Fri: 8 AM – 11:30 AM Mon to Fri: 12:30 PM – 3:30PM Sat: 8 AM – 12 pm Sun: CLOSED
LangleyKwantlen Polytechnic University (Parking Lot #3), 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley8:30 AM – 3:30 PM Open 7 days a week
Maple Ridge and Pitt MeadowsRidge Meadows Hospital, 153 – 11762 Laity Street, Maple RidgeMon to Fri: 9 AM – 4 PM Sat and Sun: CLOSED  
MissionMission Memorial Hospital Campus 7324 Hurd Street, Mission  Mon to Fri: 9:30 AM – 3 PM Sat and Sun: CLOSED  
Surrey14577-66th Avenue, Surrey10 AM – 6 PM Open 7 days a week
White Rock and South SurreyPeace Arch Hospital, 15521 Russell Avenue, White Rock8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Open 7 days a week  

In partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice and local municipalities, Fraser Health supports 11 COVID-19 test collection centres across the region. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

Help us spread the word about COVID-19 by:

·        Visiting our website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for information you can trust about COVID-19.

·        Posting and sharing English language as well as translated COVID-19-related materials in Punjabi, Hindi, Farsi, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

·        Share’s BC online COVID-19 assessment tool.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19

