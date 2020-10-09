Mission RCMP Searching for Charlotte Rose Williams

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Charlotte Rose WILLIAMS. WILLIAMS was last seen on September 18th, 2020 in Mission.

WILLIAMS is described as:

RCMP

25 year old Indigenous female,

5 ft 5 in

115 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Unknown clothing description

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of WILLIAMS, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

The above information was released by: Cpl DAMGAJIAN 604-302-1357 Mission File: 20-11374