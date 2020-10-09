Mission RCMP Searching for Charlotte Rose Williams

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Charlotte Rose WILLIAMS. WILLIAMS was last seen on September 18th, 2020 in Mission.
WILLIAMS is described as:
- 25 year old Indigenous female,
- 5 ft 5 in
- 115 lbs
- Black Hair
- Brown Eyes
- Unknown clothing description
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of WILLIAMS, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.
The above information was released by: Cpl DAMGAJIAN 604-302-1357 Mission File: 20-11374
