Calling of the Heart – A New Film On The Overdose Crisis in Chilliwack and Effects On Local First Nations (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “Calling of the Heart” is a short film about the overdose crisis in Chilliwack. The movie is presented by the Sto:lo Services Agency and Produced by Marc Greidanus, Filmed and Edited by Levi Allen with Additional Filming by Nic Thielmann.
Special thanks to:
Connie Long
Arnold Ritchie
Robert Fox
Inez Louis
Jade Black
Christie Weightman
Michael Suedfeld
Jennifer Hawkins
Music
70 years by Luke Attencio
Stó:lō Anthem
Sung by Pówá:n, Chris Thomas
Stó:lō Anthem Composed by Tenastela, Gilbert Joe
The Leave by Moment of Now Die For You by The Siege
Horizons by Songs of Water Reminiscing by Yahezkel Rad
Wilderlove by John Mark Mcmillan
“We believe hearing stories from those closest to the crisis can help reshape the stigmas we hold and start a healthier conversation.”
Visit http://CallingOfTheHeart.ca for more info on the full film.
Visit: http://stopoverdose.gov.bc.ca for resources on the overdose crisis
