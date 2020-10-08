Ted Kim of Dear Father takes Boomerang Four into the HUB International Theatre – October 17

Chilliwack — Live local music returns to the stage as Boomerang Four shines the spotlight on incredibly musicians right from your own backyard. Ted Kim of Dear Father will head a lineup of musicians that will push boundaries and give you an evening out you won’t soon forget. Seats are limited due to social distancing protocols, so get your tickets soon so you can experience a stellar lineup of musicians as they kick off the return of the series with a spectacular mix of alternative folk and rock and roll!

Chilliwack musician Ted Kim has performed at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the past as part of Boomerang Three, and this time he’s taken on the task of organizing an incredible lineup of musicians. The assortment of artists he’s asked to join him is nothing short of spectacular: Anna Ratzlaff and Jason Ratzlaff of Portraits of Us, Cole Prpich, Christa Keats, Dion Weisbrod from The Unbranded, Jeffrey Trainor, Bronsen Rasmussen from Fear The Wolves, and Jonas Wilson.

“It’s going to be a great night, and I’m very excited to share the stage with some of Chilliwack’s talent!” says Ted Kim. “We’ve come up with a lighting concept that’s kind of a dawn to dusk theme that will match each performer and match their performance. Another great thing about the show that I’m excited about is that it’s not genre-specific. We have artists performing everything from folk to rock and roll!”

The Boomerang series offers opportunities to local artists to perform in a professional setting, and it’s something that the program lead, Amber Bergeron is passionate about.

“The Boomerang Concert series is funded through our Youth Engagement Program, which aims to give musicians under thirty in our community a chance to create something, and get real hands-on experience performing in a casual, but professional setting,” Amber explains. “We give them the tools, resources, and mentorship they need for a good show, and they take their skills and knowledge to put together a memorable performance. The Idea behind the naming of the series “Boomerang” is a metaphor for all the hard work and creativity that is put into these shows. The effort that goes into what you will see on stage will repay these young musicians with more tools, experience, and knowledge to continue pursuing their art form in the future. And not only are all of the performers classified as “young” musicians but most of the staff working on these shows, from the marketing team to the lighting and sound technicians, are also young members of the community, honing their craft and gaining experience in the industry.”

Boomerang Four is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm. For more information, call the Centre Box Office 604-391-SHOW(7469).