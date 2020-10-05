UFV Winter 2021 Semester – Delivered Primarily Online

Frsaer Valley – As expected, the University of the Fraser Valley will deliver most of its courses and programs online for the Winter 2021 semester.

COVID-19 will continue to be a major factor in the educational environment for the foreseeable future. UFV’s number-one priority continues to be the health and well-being of its students, faculty, staff, and the broader community. The university follows the directives of the Provincial Health Officer, Health Canada, and the BC Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training.

In alignment with these directives, education will continue to be delivered primarily online for the Winter 2021 semester with opportunities for limited face-to-face instruction where deemed essential to achieving learning outcomes.

UFV remains committed to providing a high quality educational experience for students online and face-to-face. Courses that have a face-to-face component will be identified when the Winter 2021 timetable is released in early November.

Approximately 15% of current Fall semester students have some face-to-face instruction. These learning environments prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, and community and have been recreated and reengineered to ensure adherence to existing protocols.