Vancouver/Fraser Valley – In an ordinary year, BC’s Principals and Vice-Principals are busy people. They foster instructional capacity in schools and districts, and create productive learning environments. They teach, they coach, and they work with teachers in developing positive school cultures. They support the professional growth of all school staff. They plan educational programs and develop a school plan to align with district and Ministry goals. They manage the human resources, physical plants, finances, and other assets in their schools. They develop and manage school budgets, monitor accounts, and ensure compliance. They promote engagement with parents and families, and strong partnerships between their schools and their communities. They encourage positive attitudes, integrity, honesty, and humour. They value diversity and strive to make their schools welcoming and safe places for everyone. They are the lead learners in their schools, modeling a passion for life-long learning and keeping pace with changes in educational theory and practice. Above all, they focus on supporting BC’s children and maximizing student success.

With the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the role of BC’s Principals and Vice-Principals expanded yet again. BC’s school leaders have been on the frontline since March, coordinating remote learning, ensuring that BC’s schools follow health and safety protocols, reimagining and revising timetables and consistently leading with empathy in a very challenging time.

October is National Principals’ Month, and there is no better year to celebrate the critical role that Principals and Vice-Principals play in the success of BC’s public education system.

The BC Principals’ & Vice-Principals’ Association (BCPVPA) will mark National Principals’ Month with an online campaign that introduces just a few of the school leaders who make a difference in the lives of BC’s children. Follow the BCPVPA on Twitter and Instagram @bcpvpa, and Facebook @TheBCPVPA.

This October, whether at a distance on your school’s playground, in a virtual PAC meeting or in line at your local grocery store, share your appreciation for your neighbourhood’s Principals and Vice-Principals.