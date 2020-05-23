Fraser Health Declares Outbreak at Abbotsford’s Nature’s Touch – re: COVID

Posted By: Don Lehn May 23, 2020

Abbotsford/Surrey – In 2017, it was a business cheer that Nature’s Touch opened in Abbotsford. Three years later, it is the latest business affected by COVID-19.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Nature’s Touch, a frozen fruit processing plant located in Abbotsford.

Five employees of the plant have tested positive for COVID-19. Case and contact management is ongoing. All close contacts of the employees who tested positive are being followed and Nature’s Touch has voluntarily closed the facility until Monday, May 25th. Fraser Health has inspected the site and are working with the facility to ensure the safety of all employees at the plant. 

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19

