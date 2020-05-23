First Nations Health Authority VIDEO – Raising Hands In Honor Of Health Care Heroes

Fraser Health – In a YouTube Video, First Nations Health Authority shared your messages from around the province.

A few weeks ago, FNHA put out a call through the Good Medicine Initiative — in collaboration with Canada’s First Nations Radio (CFNR) — asking you to share your thanks for BC’s health care heroes as they work courageously and tirelessly during the pandemic. They were pleased to receive so many videos and pictures of appreciation from First Nations people across BC. Check out the video to see them drumming, singing, dancing, raising their hands in gratitude, and sending heartfelt messages to BC’s health care heroes.

Please share this video with any health care heroes you know!

And please share your message by using the hashtag: #GoodMedicineFNHA!