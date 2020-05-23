Celebration 125: Podcast with Bev Kennedy on the 125th anniversary of the District of Kent (INTERVIEW)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – This is a phone-interview and not in-person, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This interview was recorded May 22, 2020. Bev Kennedy chats with John Henry Oliver about her life in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley and the Lower Mainland and her fascination with heritage projects and her involvement with the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society, the Museum and the postponement of many events this year. (Please note: Some photos included in these podcasts are courtesy of Andrea Chapman Photography)