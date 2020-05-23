BC Clamps Down On COVID Drive In Idea

Victoria – “It was the summer of 69” – Bryan Adams

The video for the song was made in 1984 at the old Chilliwack Drive In (Where Soprema stands off Yale Road West near Evans). What about the latest idea for pop up drive in movies or concerts. A way to enjoy music and film while we deal with COVID-19 and Phase 2 of the economy re-booting.

In their May 22 joint statement and update on COVID- 19, restrictions are in place– no more than 50 vehicles.

“We are finding our new balance between protecting our health and reopening many of the businesses and activities that are important to all of us.

“Phase 2 of our BC’s Restart Plan is about pausing before moving forward; being thoughtful and cautious to keep everyone safe, while COVID-19 remains in our communities.

“While Phase 2 is now underway, the provincial health officer order restricting mass gatherings to no more than 50 individuals remains in place. Further, the order has been amended to also include no more than 50 vehicles for outdoor drive-in events, with a restriction on the sale of refreshments. Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene.

So much for the station wagon …..