World’s Best Freestyle Skaters Taking Part as Competition Moves Online – Was To Be At Cloverdale Rodeo

Surrey/Cloverdale – In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Freestyle Round-Up, an international competition which draws the world’s top freestyle competitors to the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair annually, has switched to an online format for 2020.



The event will now host the world’s best during the first ever World Round-Up Online Showdown through an online video contest. Contestants will submit a video of their freestyle routine, for five top international guest judges during an upcoming live stream broadcast later this summer. This change in format will help accommodate the various time zones of the participating skaters, who are taking part from countries all around the world.



“Due to the measures implemented by Canada’s health experts, and with respect to physical distancing best practices, we knew we’d have to think outside the box for this year’s competition,” says Monty Little, Senior Contest Producer with the World Freestyle Round-Up. “Skateboarding is a sport that’s appreciated across the globe, and the athletes and spectators that participate in our event look forward to it every year. We anticipate that we’ll have over 120 skaters taking part this year through online video submissions, making this the largest freestyle contest in the history of the sport.”



The online freestyle contest is divided into five divisions:

Pro Division

Amateur Division

Masters Pro Division (for pro skaters 40 years old and over)

Masters Amateur Division (for amateur skaters 40 years old and over)

Women’s Division (open to women of all ages both Pro and Amateur)

Rookie Division (for girls and boys 15 and under that are just starting out)

Currently, over 80 skaters have registered to compete, representing 18 countries, which include: Canada, United Kingdom, Sweden, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Germany, Chile, Peru, Hungary, Finland, Romania, China, and the USA. The youngest skater is 6-year-old Koboa Minami from Japan, and the oldest is Bill Robertson (57), AKA Dr. Skateboard, a professor at the University of Texas, El Paso.



The deadline to register is midnight Saturday, May 23rd. A modest $35 Entry Fee will be charged per contestant that will cover the costs of a Contest T-Shirt, Contest Belt Buckle and shipping costs. For a full list of contest details and rules, visit: http://www.theworldroundup.com/contest-rules/



To find out more about this year’s competitors, visit: http://www.theworldroundup.com/competitors/

For more information about this year’s World Freestyle Online Showdown, visit: http://www.theworldroundup.com/