Protective Masks to be Sold in Support of New Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund

Chilliwack – In response to the health authority’s recommendation that protective masks be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19, SoccerPlus, the soccer apparel and supplies store owned and operated by Chilliwack FC, will be selling branded masks as a fundraiser for the new Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund created by the association’s Executive.

“We know our membership is eager to resume soccer activities as soon as possible while following health and safety precautions,” chairperson Andrea Laycock said. “Though we haven’t been given direction as of yet as to whether masks will be required while players and coaches are on the field, the Chilliwack FC Executive is certainly considering making masks a requirement for everyone when they arrive at the field and when they leave it.”

The masks, one size fits all with adjustable straps, in Chilliwack FC blue, will be sold for $12.99 each with $2.00 from every mask being donated to the Soccer Fund. Pre-orders via this form are encouraged.

“The Chilliwack FC Executive believes no child should ever turned be away from playing sports as a result of their family’s financial situation nor should any family be put in a situation of facing financial difficulty so that children can play sports,” Laycock said. “The Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund will provide financial assistance to players and their families who wish to participate in Chilliwack FC but find themselves financially disadvantaged.”

Funds received through the organization’s fundraising efforts with the Chilliwack Chiefs, Mount Cheam Lions Club, the concession at Exhibition Field, HUB Barton Insurance Cash for Kids, and select Chilliwack FC branded merchandise to be available at SoccerPlus will also be contributed to the Soccer Fund.

Once other resources such as Jumpstart, Athletics for Kids, and KidSport have been exhausted, families will be able to apply to the Soccer Fund for assistance with their child’s registration fees. Applications and further information will be provided on the association’s website ChilliwackFC.com