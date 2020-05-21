TractorGrease Gets Back At It With Tunes, Food And Drinks This Weekend

Chiliwack – With Phase 2 of the economic re-opening underway, Tractorgrease Cafe is back at it starting this weekend.

From Owner Jeff Bonner:

We have sat tight for things to slowly start getting back to normal. Although we’re still far from normal as we remember, Tractorgrease is finally taking a step back into providing our lovely community with great live music evenings. We’re letting you, our highly valued patrons, know of these events first, as there will be limited seating available for each show. You can click on the link below to take you to our scheduled events page and read more about how to get your show passes. Can’t wait to see you all back in the upcoming weeks!



To start off we got some of our favourite artist back this week. Friday will have two shows with Salt Thief and Saturday will be all about Brandon Isaak and his Groovy Blues!

Stage is set for our shows this weekend. We’ve got lots of space between tables, tents and a sweet stage set up. Live music is back at Tractorgrease.



We’re moving our Virtual Show to Sunday night for all of you out of town folks.

Link for tickets is here.