Positive Test Of Mountain Inmate re:COVID-19

Agassiz – One inmate at Mountain Federal Corrections Institution has tested positive with other tests being done at the Medium Security Facility that is next to Kent Maximum Security and literally down the road from Agassiz Speedway. Isolation with 15 or so other inmates has been done. This comes on the heels of the mass testing and positive results at Mission Institution.The inmate that tested positive was transferred Matsqui Institution.
Correctional Service Canada posts daily updates:
|Institution
|Positive tests
|Negative
tests
|Pending tests
|Inconclusive
|Total tests
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Active Cases
|Fraser Valley Institution
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kent Institution
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matsqui Institution
|0
|9
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Mission Medium Institution
|120
|159
|1
|17
|297
|1
|118
|1
|Mission Minimum Institution
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Institution
|0
|9
|4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Institution
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Regional Treatment Centre
|0
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|William Head Institution
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|British Columbia total
|120
|219
|8
|17
|364
|1
|118
|1
