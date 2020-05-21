Positive Test Of Mountain Inmate re:COVID-19

Agassiz – One inmate at Mountain Federal Corrections Institution has tested positive with other tests being done at the Medium Security Facility that is next to Kent Maximum Security and literally down the road from Agassiz Speedway. Isolation with 15 or so other inmates has been done. This comes on the heels of the mass testing and positive results at Mission Institution.The inmate that tested positive was transferred Matsqui Institution.

Correctional Service Canada posts daily updates:

Institution Positive tests Negative

tests Pending tests Inconclusive Total tests Deaths Recovered Active Cases Fraser Valley Institution 0 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 Kent Institution 0 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matsqui Institution 0 9 3 0 12 0 0 0 Mission Medium Institution 120 159 1 17 297 1 118 1 Mission Minimum Institution 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 Mountain Institution 0 9 4 0 13 0 0 0 Pacific Institution 0 14 0 0 14 0 0 0 Pacific Regional Treatment Centre 0 9 0 0 9 0 0 0 Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 William Head Institution 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 British Columbia total 120 219 8 17 364 1 118 1