Positive Test Of Mountain Inmate re:COVID-19

Posted By: Don Lehn May 21, 2020

Agassiz – One inmate at Mountain Federal Corrections Institution has tested positive with other tests being done at the Medium Security Facility that is next to Kent Maximum Security and literally down the road from Agassiz Speedway. Isolation with 15 or so other inmates has been done. This comes on the heels of the mass testing and positive results at Mission Institution.The inmate that tested positive was transferred Matsqui Institution.

Correctional Service Canada posts daily updates:

InstitutionPositive testsNegative
tests		Pending testsInconclusiveTotal testsDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Fraser Valley Institution04004000
Kent Institution08008000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge00000000
Matsqui Institution093012000
Mission Medium Institution12015911729711181
Mission Minimum Institution02002000
Mountain Institution094013000
Pacific Institution0140014000
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre09009000
Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre02002000
William Head Institution03003000
British Columbia total12021981736411181
