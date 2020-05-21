Mission’s Emkao Foods Deliver Care Packages to Valley Care Facilities

Fraser Valley – Emkao Foods have launched I KARE KAO, a crowdfunding campaign to deliver care packages to front line essential service workers in the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chartwell Cedarbrook Retirement Residence, Chilliwack General Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital and the Agassiz Community Health Centre.

Led by Ayissi Nyemba, founder of Emkao Foods, an ethical chocolate manufacturing company based in Mission that was set to launch just as COVID-19 started, Ayissi wanted to do something right away to support her local community while she waits to open her factory in a month’s time.

Working tirelessly to make the campaign a success, Ayissi has raised nearly $1000 to date in partnership with local small food businesses to make baskets filled with love and treats. To date, she has delivered eight baskets of treats to various hospitals and care homes with business supporters that include Justea, Smart Sweets, Thomas Haas and Coconama amongst many others.

The crowdfunding campaign runs through July 14. Ayissi is looking to raise more funds so that she can continue to deliver care packages.

Those interested in showing appreciation to the front line essential service workers that are working tirelessly on everyone’s behalf, can click for more information and to contribute: https://www.wayblaze.com/fundable_projects/provide-a-sweet-gesture-of-support-for-our-healthcare-workers/

Located in Mission, newly launched Emkao Foods imports organic cacao beans from Cameroon to produce single source, traceable and sustainable chocolate products. One of only two cacao producers in Canada, Emkao Foods was founded by a young Cameroonian entrepreneur, Ayissi Nyemba, with a vision to be the most sustainable and ethical chocolate maker in Canada. For more information, visit www.emkaofoods.com