Chilliwack School Board Releases Info Letter On June 1 Voluntary Return To Class

Chilliwack/Victoria – On Friday, May 15, Premier John Horgan and Minister of Education Fleming announced that all schools in the province will move to “Stage 3” of the Education Restart Plan effective June 1, 2020. They indicated that they are giving parents the choice to send their children back to school,on a part-time basis, beginning on June 1.This prepares students and teachers for a return to full-time face-to-face classes in September, provided it is safe to return.

So what does that look like?

Stage 3 Restart Plan:

•Children in Kindergarten to Grade 5: in-class learning 2 days per week, supplemented with remote instruction on Fridays

.•Children in Grades 6 to 12: remote learning supplemented with up to 20% in-class instruction (i.e.,tutorials, seminars, small group instruction).

•Children of essential workers (aged 5-12)will have the option to attend school 5 days per week.

•students with disabilities/diverse abilities and students needing additional supports may be provided with extra opportunities.

•Families who decide not to send their children to class: continued remote instruction until the end of the 2019/20 school year

The complete letter that was sent to parents as a pdf can be found here: https://sd33.bc.ca/sites/sd33.bc.ca/files/2020-05/Superintendent%20Letter%20to%20Families%20in%20Chilliwack%20May%2019%2C%202020%20-%20Final.pdf