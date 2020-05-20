Chilliwack City Hall Adding Ticket Windows To Physically Distance As You Pay Property Tax

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is taking a phased approach to reopening City Hall beginning Monday, May 25. During the first phase, the interior of the building will remain closed to public access, while ticket windows at the front of the building will be available for those who need to pay their property taxes in person.

Typically, the number of people patronizing City Hall rises by a large margin during tax time. Due to the age and size of the building, there is limited space in public areas for physical distancing, making in-person payment of property taxes challenging. In order to serve a greater number of people, many of whom are seniors, in the safest manner possible, the front exterior of City Hall has been modified to include four ticket windows.

In addition to directional signage, physical distancing stickers on the ground will direct individuals who utilize the windows safely through the lineup. Exterior counters and payment machines will be cleaned between each person. Signage reminding individuals to stay home if they are unwell will also be prominently posted.

For the safety of staff and the public, anyone with general inquiries is encouraged to continue to phone or email questions at this time. Should an individual arrive at City Hall with a general inquiry, front window staff will take their information and have a member of the appropriate department respond via phone or email. As in person property tax payments lessens, more windows will be made available for general inquiries.

“We are here to serve our residents safely,” said Mayor Popove. “There is so much that we can do virtually these days and I hope people will continue to call and email us and leave the front window service for those who need it.”

City staff are investigating ways to safely reopen the rest of the building after property tax season. In the meantime, staff continue to be available to residents via phone or email, and many City services are online at chilliwack.com/eservices. If a meeting must be held in person, staff may conduct small face to face meetings with physical distancing measures in place by scheduled appointment. A drop box is also available 24 hours a day for those wanting to simply drop off their payment or completed homeowner grants.