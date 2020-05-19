Return of Some Abbotsford City and Recreational Services – May 19th

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be starting to re-open outdoor recreational spaces starting May 19th.

The announcement made by Mayor Henry Braun.

Sport courts including tennis, pickleball, basketball and skate parks will be re-opened with new safety guidelines in place. Park users must still maintain physical distancing of 2 metres as directed by the Provincial Health Officer, and adhere to all signage posted in the parks.

Other amenities such as playgrounds and City recreation centres remain closed until further notice. All other civic facilities such as City Hall will also remain closed to the public until further notice.

The City continues to engage with Fraser Health, as well as the Provincial and Federal government for information on revised best practices for re-opening safely.