Provincial Virtual Townhall Meetings – Education, Workplace

Victoria – At upcoming virtual townhalls, British Columbians will have the opportunity to ask questions about BC’s Restart Plan and what it looks like moving forward. Click here for more info and links.

Join a BC Restart Plan Townhall

Government’s priority is to keep British Columbians safe and informed about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new series of virtual townhalls on BC’s Restart Plan kicked-off on Friday, May 8, with Premier John Horgan and Minister of Finance Carole James.

K-12 Education Townhall

Wednesday, May 20 at 7:15 pm (PDT)

With Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Stephanie Higginson, President of British Columbia School Trustees Association

Hosted by: Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North and Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Submit your questions by noon on Wednesday, May 20

Workplace Safety Townhall

Thursday, May 21 at 7:15 pm (PDT)

With Minister of Labour Harry Bains and Al Johnson, Vice President of Prevention Services – WorkSafeBC

Hosted by: Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North

Submit your questions by noon on Thursday, May 21