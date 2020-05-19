APD Searching For Person Who Assaulted Special Needs Woman – Shot Her With Paintball

Abbotsford – On Victoria Day Monday, May 18, 32-year-old Emily was sitting in her front driveway on Glenn Mountain Drive enjoying the sunshine. Between 12:30 and 1:00 pm that day, an unknown person who may have been travelling in a vehicle shot at and hit Emily in the upper leg with a paintball. Emily sustained a minor red mark to her leg.

Emily is developmentally disabled; she is non-verbal and cannot explain what happened or who assaulted her.

Emily’s mother, Diane, states, “We were so disappointed that this would happen near our home. Luckily neither Emily, nor anyone else in our neighbourhood, was badly injured. Since this happened yesterday, so many community members have come forward to express their care and concern for Emily. Our community support is overwhelming and so very appreciated. Thank you!”

Anyone who has information about or witnessed this incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam video of Glenn Mountain Drive at the date and time noted above, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.