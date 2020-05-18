Keeping Kids Busy On Line With The Enchanted Princess Kingdom – Sara Walters (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Trying to keep the kids busy during the COVID pandemic is a challenge and Sara Walters’ company has a great way of grabbing the attention of the real young ones.

Her company, The Enchanted Princess Kingdom, usually does in person birthday appearances, reading stories, singing, telling tales and stories.

With social distancing, she had to be creative and came up with a popular alternative.

Her Facebook page is here.

During this time of social distancing consider one of these new options she has created!

1. Live and interactive 35 min ZOOM parties – $100 plus GST

In these parties the Princess songs songs, reads a story, plays a game and leads a Royal Ball in addition to singing Happy Birthday. You can invite up to 6 guests to join in the fun or choose just a one on one interaction! You can choose any available date at either 2pm or 3pm.

2. Live and interactive 15 min ZOOM parties – $70 plus GST

These parties are intimate one on one Zoom parties for just the birthday child and the Princess to sing or read or just hang out for 15 minutes.

3. Personalized videos with a song and a story – $35 plus GST.

These videos are exactly how they sound. They are filmed especially for you with your child’s name. Depending on the character you choose they are anywhere from 10-15 minutes long and emailed to you as a Google Drive link to be downloaded and enjoyed forever.