APD Investigate Sunday Morning Shooting In Walmsley Avenue Area

Abbotsford – Early Sunday Morning (2AM) Abbotsford Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a group of males fighting in the 31000 block of Walmsley Avenue. While police were responding, more calls were received that there had been shots fired in the area.

As police responded, several cars were reported to be leaving the area. Several people were detained but later released. At this point in the investigation it is believed that no one was shot, however one male was taken to Abbotsford Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Currently the Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit and Patrol Branch are investigating the incident.

The Abbotsford Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or anyone that may have been in the area and have dashcam footage to call 604-859-5225.