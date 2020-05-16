Abbotsford Businessman Gives Back to Community Through Salvation Army

Abbotsford – “Giving back to my community is a blessing”, says Dao Tran, owner of Abby Bike Shop, “The Salvation Army does such important work – it is my honour to support them”.

Friend Kelly Chahal remarked she wasn’t surprised when Dao shared his thoughts about wanting to present a donation to a local charity during this difficult time of pandemic, she has watched him step forward many times in Abbotsford. “It takes courage to put yourself out there and Dao does that because he is a genuine individual who wants to participate in making his community successful”.

Tran presented The Salvation Army with a cheque for $10,000.

“We are so thankful for the generous donation from Mr. Tran. Even during tough times, Mr. Tran and his family found it in their hearts, to reach out to The Salvation Army, showing that everyone can truly make a difference in our community”, states Rob Studiman, Community Ministries Director for The Salvation Army in Abbotsford. “Thank you”.

Dao lives in Abbotsford with his wife and 15 year old son. He has been in Canada for 35 years, since coming here at the age of 21. He had been living in a Hong Kong refugee camp after escaping communist Vietnam.

Tran spent 32 years working for The Bike Shop on Ware Street before owner Ralph Bergen retired. Tran then opened his own business on Gladwin Road.

Tran, a member of Living Hope Christian Reformed Church, has volunteered ringing bells at Salvation Army kettles, at an all weather shelter at his church, John Maclure Elementary and a number of local organizations and events, including Ride to Work Week, Canada Day, Remembrance Day, concerts in the park at Mill Lake, Earth Day and Agrifair.

Kelly continues “gestures like Dao Tran’s remind us there is good during difficult times and we are all part of this together and I am so happy to have Dao Tran share his story because I know it will resonate with others and invoke some joy when we need it the most”.

Friend Ross Siemens also shares, “from my perspective Dao epitomizes what Abbotsford is all about: entrepreneurial, hardworking, loyal, grateful and generous”.

The donation will be supporting the many programs and services offered at The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue.