You Can Head Back To The Gym AFTER The Long Weekend – Fraser Health

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie will lift an order closing all indoor gyms and fitness facilities, effective May 19, 2020.

The order, issued on April 15th, is being rescinded in accordance with Phase 2 of B.C.’s Restart Plan. Indoor gyms and fitness facilities, such as weight training, gymnastics, and martial arts facilities, yoga and dance studios, and other similar facilities, will be permitted to re-open if they can meet provincial requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID-19.

Any facility wishing to resume operations must develop a plan that follows safety measures laid out by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

Guidance for facility operators and for the public related to gyms and other fitness facilities is now available on fraserhealth.ca.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.