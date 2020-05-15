Starting June 1, Parks Canada Will Gradually Open Up Selected National Parks, Historic Sites, Marine Conservation Areas and National Wildlife Areas

Gatineau/Ottawa – On Thursday, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that starting June 1, the Government of Canada will gradually resume some operations at certain national parks, national historic sites, historic waterways, and national marine conservation areas. This will include access to some trails, day use areas, and green spaces, and some access for recreational boating, as well as the gradual resumption of some key field-based ecological and cultural resource protection activities. Environment and Climate Change Canada will also gradually resume some operations at selected national wildlife areas, including conservation activities and day use access for visitors on June 1, 2020.

Parks Canada will continue to work closely with local tourism-related businesses and associations throughout the gradual resumption of operations. The Agency will also inform visitors of the appropriate physical distancing, hygiene and safety measures to follow.

Until June 1, suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March remain in place, including over the Victoria Day long weekend. For their own safety, Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21, 2020, while Parks Canada assesses whether and how these services might resume. Group activities and public events will be prohibited until further notice.

Parks Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada operate a wide variety of federally protected places across Canada and different measures are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 in different jurisdictions. As a result, opening dates, visitor access and services will vary across the country. The government will only open places where measures for the health and safety of employees and visitors are in place.

The Parks Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada websites will provide detailed information soon on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for visiting and what services may be available. Canadians are encouraged to visit pc.gc.ca frequently for information and updates.