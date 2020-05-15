AbbyPD Revamps Public Online Crime Reporting

Abbotsford – Being a victim of a crime is impactful and aggravating. The AbbyPD have improved online reporting to make reporting non-emergency incidents quick and efficient.

The AbbyPD online reporting has been recently updated and expanded to include a greater number of reporting categories, including:

Break and enter – garages (attached/detached), porches and sheds

Fraud: Identify fraud under $10,000

Fraud: Unauthorized use/ possession of payment device under $10,000

Fraud: Scam under $10,000

Theft under $5000

Theft of bicycle

Theft from motor vehicle

Damage/ mischief to property

Damage/ mischief to vehicle

Traffic complaints

Request Traffic Enforcement

Crime tip: Drug complaints – illegal marihuana grows or drug labs

Crime tip: Drug complaints- using, dealing and selling

Hit and run

Citizens can access the online reporting directly at https://www.abbypd.ca/online-crime-reporting. Once in the “Report A Crime” section, users are provided reporting criteria and instructions, and will be guided through a series of easy steps.

Our updated online option is not limited to reporting new incidents – it also allows users to upload a statement for a previously-reported incident, to request traffic enforcement and to request a Police Information Check (criminal record check).

This enhanced option serves to streamline the Abbotsford Police Department’s reporting process, and to provide an additional reporting option to citizens. Online reporting does not replace traditional reporting methods; citizen may continue to call 604-859-5225 or text 222973 to make any of these reports.