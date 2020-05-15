AbbyPD Revamps Public Online Crime Reporting

Abbotsford – Being a victim of a crime is impactful and aggravating. The AbbyPD have improved online reporting to make reporting non-emergency incidents quick and efficient.
The AbbyPD online reporting has been recently updated and expanded to include a greater number of reporting categories, including:
- Break and enter – garages (attached/detached), porches and sheds
- Fraud: Identify fraud under $10,000
- Fraud: Unauthorized use/ possession of payment device under $10,000
- Fraud: Scam under $10,000
- Theft under $5000
- Theft of bicycle
- Theft from motor vehicle
- Damage/ mischief to property
- Damage/ mischief to vehicle
- Traffic complaints
- Request Traffic Enforcement
- Crime tip: Drug complaints – illegal marihuana grows or drug labs
- Crime tip: Drug complaints- using, dealing and selling
- Hit and run
Citizens can access the online reporting directly at https://www.abbypd.ca/online-crime-reporting. Once in the “Report A Crime” section, users are provided reporting criteria and instructions, and will be guided through a series of easy steps.
Our updated online option is not limited to reporting new incidents – it also allows users to upload a statement for a previously-reported incident, to request traffic enforcement and to request a Police Information Check (criminal record check).
This enhanced option serves to streamline the Abbotsford Police Department’s reporting process, and to provide an additional reporting option to citizens. Online reporting does not replace traditional reporting methods; citizen may continue to call 604-859-5225 or text 222973 to make any of these reports.
