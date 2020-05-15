UPDATE – Abbotsford Regional Hospital Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Regional Hospital now has to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19. In her Friday May 15 statement to the Province, Dr. Bonnie Henry noted: “There has been one new acute-care outbreak at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

News1130 Updated the numbers on Friday night:

We have learned some nurses are part of a COVID outbreak at Abbotsford hospital. Fraser Health says 6 staff and 2 patients are infected @NEWS1130 — Renee Bernard (@Renee1130) May 16, 2020

“Public health teams are also continuing to provide support for community outbreaks in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

This comes as the Province goes into a Long Weekend and officials hold their collective breath that a spike in cases does not follow those that will travel regardless of the plea to stay at home and self-isolate.