Heritage Designation Grant Deadline – June 30th

Chilliwack – Heritage Chilliwack is working hard behind the scenes, even with the COVID pandemic still hanging around.

For Heritage Homeowners, it’s not too late to apply for the Heritage Designation Grant.

Deadline is June 30th.

Owners of heritage properties listed in the 1991 Heritage Inventory are eligible to apply to have their homes designated through the City of Chilliwack’s Voluntary Heritage Designation Program. *The city may also consider homes that are not on the inventory on an individual basis.*Heritage Chilliwack offers homeowners who have applied to the program, up to $500 to cover the cost of the application. You can download the form here

For more information on heritage designation, click here.

For more information, go here: https://www.heritagechilliwack.org/community-support #heritagedesignationworks #protectourheritage