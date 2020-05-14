Fraser Health Provides May 14 Update on Care Facility Outbreaks, Mission Institution and Superior Poultry

Surrey – Fraser Health is sharing the following updates regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in our region:

Superior Poultry Processors Ltd.:

Fraser Health has rescinded the April 24th closure order, as the poultry plant has met the requirements of the order. The plant has reopened with measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Fraser Health will continue to work closely with Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. to maintain the health and safety of staff during this pandemic.

Mission Institution:

To support Correctional Service Canada with their COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution, Fraser Health provided 297 COVID-19 tests to inmates at the facility. Fraser Health also provided extensive consultation on infection prevention and control measures to support Correctional Service Canada with the current outbreak and reduce the risk of future outbreaks at this site and others. Mission Institution had 120 inmates test positive for COVID-19. There are currently two active cases. Mission Institution has had no new COVID-19 cases since May 1, 2020.

Worthington Pavilion Rehabilitation Unit

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Worthington Pavilion Rehabilitation Unit has been declared over.

The Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit is an acute care site located in Abbotsford and is owned by Fraser Health.

Assisted living and independent living facilities:

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Swedish Assisted Living Residence and Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.

The Swedish Assisted Living Residence, owned by the Swedish Canadian Rest Home Association, is located in Burnaby and includes both assisted living and independent living services.

Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence, owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences, is an independent living community in Mission.

To support these service providers, Fraser Health took a number of actions to support each site during their outbreak. With the support of a SWAT team, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

Allowing only essential visitors

Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

Communicating with patients, residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health deployed more than 200 people as part of SWAT teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

